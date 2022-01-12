UF tight end Kemore Gamble to enter transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida redshirt senior tight end Kemore Gamble will look elsewhere to finish his college career. Gamble tweeted on Wednesday that he will use his final year of college eligibility to enter the transfer portal.

Although Gamble was a redshirt senior this past fall, all players are eligible for an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gamble accumulated 31 catches this past fall for 414 yards and 4 touchdowns as Florida shifted to more of a ground-based offense. He also scored three times as a backup in 2020 when the Gators employed more of an air attack.

