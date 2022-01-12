Advertisement

UF tight end Kemore Gamble to enter transfer portal

Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (2) breaks a tackle by Florida State defensive back Jammie...
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (2) breaks a tackle by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson, left, on his way to a touchdown on a 47-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida redshirt senior tight end Kemore Gamble will look elsewhere to finish his college career. Gamble tweeted on Wednesday that he will use his final year of college eligibility to enter the transfer portal.

Although Gamble was a redshirt senior this past fall, all players are eligible for an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gamble accumulated 31 catches this past fall for 414 yards and 4 touchdowns as Florida shifted to more of a ground-based offense. He also scored three times as a backup in 2020 when the Gators employed more of an air attack.

