The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville will voice their support for Democracy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville will be picketing to support the Voting Rights Act.

The U.S. Senate has two weeks to pass voting rights bills, so this group will be on the corner of Northwest 43rd and Northwest 16th Boulevard voicing their support for Democracy from 5 to 6 p.m.

