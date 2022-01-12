Advertisement

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville will voice their support for Democracy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville will be picketing to support the Voting Rights Act.

The U.S. Senate has two weeks to pass voting rights bills, so this group will be on the corner of Northwest 43rd and Northwest 16th Boulevard voicing their support for Democracy from 5 to 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WILDLIFE
Wildlife Wednesday: Florida Whitetail Deer
UF student
The UF Student Activities and Involvement Organization is having a spring student organization fair
Horse TV
Horse Capital TV highlights the first Horse Trials of 2022