Alachua County Pets: Bluey, Liam, Gelato, and Eclair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Bluey. She’s a 6-year-old Australian Cattle dog who loves to run and play. She’d be so happy to have a new home with lots of land and maybe a job she could do to help out.

Next, we have Liam. This handsome guy is a 1-year-old American Staff. Liam is deaf and is looking for a loving family who will care and work with his special needs. Once he has found his new forever friend, he is ready to cuddle the days away.

Lastly, we have the 9-month-old sisters Gelato and Eclair. These 2 gorgeous girls are as sweet as their namesakes but have two different personalities. Gelato is the extrovert who will come and greet people at the door, while Eclair takes a beat to make sure you’re worth her energy. Once these two have warmed up to their new home, their personalities will blossom and the playing will start.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

