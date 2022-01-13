Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Bluey, Liam, Gelato, and Eclair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Bluey. She’s a 6-year-old Australian Cattle dog who loves to run and play. She’d be so happy to have a new home with lots of land and maybe a job she could do to help out.

Next, we have Liam. This handsome guy is a 1-year-old American Staff. Liam is deaf and is looking for a loving family who will care and work with his special needs. Once he has found his new forever friend, he is ready to cuddle the days away.

Lastly, we have the 9-month-old sisters Gelato and Eclair. These 2 gorgeous girls are as sweet as their namesakes but have two different personalities. Gelato is the extrovert who will come and greet people at the door, while Eclair takes a beat to make sure you’re worth her energy. Once these two have warmed up to their new home, their personalities will blossom and the playing will start.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Pets: Alya, Atlas, Gelato, and Eclair

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

Latest News

GNV MEETING
The Gainesville General Policy Committee will meet to decide on funding for gun violence measures
arbor day
The Lake City Garden Club is hosting an event to honor a long-time Lake City resident for Arbor Day
hearing
Paul Graves Williams will appear in court for a felony forensics hearing
Gainesville residents call for senators to pass voting rights legislation
Gainesville residents call for senators to pass voting rights legislation