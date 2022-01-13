Advertisement

City of Gainesville employee that filed complaint over former city manager now suing the city

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville city employee is suing the city, saying the city failed to act on a discrimination complaint filed against former city manager Lee Feldman.

Diane Wilson says an investigation found that Feldman did retaliate against her for the complaint by not giving her the full finance director position despite her being qualified.

The lawsuit states Wilson is seeking the pay she would have gotten, as well as for emotional distress and humiliation.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Commissioner Arreola reacts to City Manager’s resignation letter

