COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Daytona Beach Police are still working to identify the man who caught on fire outside their headquarters yesterday. Police believe the victim is the man the van is registered to.

They say he was a 55-year-old man from Lake City who had lived in Daytona Beach for a few years.

Police baker acted the man three times in 2019 and say he was also charged with threatening to blow up the FBI building in Jacksonville.

Detectives say they are investigating whether a container of liquid in the van had anything to do with the fire.

Officers are looking into whether the man caused the fire on purpose.

Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help solving a case that’s been cold for more than 20 years.

19-year-old John Thomas was found dead in the middle of Northeast Broadway Avenue near Northeast Washington Street just before five in the morning on December 10, 2021. Witnesses told police he was fighting with another individual on the porch of a nearby home.

They say Thomas had the upper hand until a bystander fired a shot at Thomas’s head.

People in Lake City will gather at an event on Monday to honor the late Martin Luther King Junior.

Festivities kick off at 9:30 p.m, and food will be served at 11:30 p.m. The registration fee for businesses is twenty-five dollars, individuals cost ten dollars.

In addition to music and bounce houses, participants will enjoy a corn hole tournament.

