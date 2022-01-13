Community Reinvestment Area opens application process for two housing assistance programs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Community Reinvestment Area is accepting applications for two new housing assistance programs.

The “Heir’s Property Assistance Program” offers probate legal help to people with an heirs’ property.

An heirs’ property is one lacking a clear legal title.

The other initiative is called the “My Neighborhood Program.”

The program offers a $25,000 forgivable loan incentive.

The incentive is for those who have purchased a home in a neighborhood where they have lived for at least three years prior to 2011.

For a list of eligible neighborhoods and information on how to apply, click HERE.

