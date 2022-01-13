Gainesville assistant city managers whose positions were eliminated to receive severance packages with benefits lasting through May

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three Gainesville assistant managers’ positions were eliminated earlier this week.

Those who were serving in the roles were Fred Murry, Deborah Bowie, and Andrea Agha.

Their jobs are being consolidated into a single position.

They will get their full salary and benefits through April 10.

They can also use paid time off to extend benefit eligibility through May 8.

Gainesville police chief Tony Jones will temporarily step into the new, consolidated role starting this upcoming Monday.

