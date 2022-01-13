Advertisement

Gainesville assistant city managers whose positions were eliminated to receive severance packages with benefits lasting through May

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three Gainesville assistant managers’ positions were eliminated earlier this week.

Those who were serving in the roles were Fred Murry, Deborah Bowie, and Andrea Agha.

Their jobs are being consolidated into a single position.

They will get their full salary and benefits through April 10.

 They can also use paid time off to extend benefit eligibility through May 8.

 Gainesville police chief Tony Jones will temporarily step into the new, consolidated role starting this upcoming Monday.   

TRENDING STORY: Paul Graves Williams appears in court for a felony forensics hearing

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

Latest News

UPDATE: New information released about Lake City man who burned to death at police station
UPDATE: New information released about Lake City man who burned to death in parking lot of Daytona Beach Police Department
Community Reinvestment Area opens application process for two housing assistance programs
Community Reinvestment Area opens application process for two housing assistance programs
Community Reinvestment Area opens application process for two housing assistance programs
Community Reinvestment Area opens application process for two housing assistance programs
UPDATE: New information released about Lake City man who burned to death at police station
UPDATE: New information released about Lake City man who burned to death at police station