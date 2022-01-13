The Gainesville General Policy Committee will meet to decide on funding for gun violence measures

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s General Policy Committee is meeting to decide on funding for gun violence measures.

The Gainesville Police Department is presenting its One Community Initiative response to gun violence.

The department is asking the committee for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act equalling over $600,000.

TRENDING STORY: New details suggest Lake City man who caught on fire in Daytona threatened law enforcement

They plan on using the funding for community-oriented policing, education efforts, forensic equipment, and a public safety coordinator.

GPD has taken other measures to help combat gun violence like presenting other plans to reduce shooting and hosting gun buyback events.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.