The Gainesville General Policy Committee will meet to decide on funding for gun violence measures

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s General Policy Committee is meeting to decide on funding for gun violence measures.

The Gainesville Police Department is presenting its One Community Initiative response to gun violence.

The department is asking the committee for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act equalling over $600,000.

They plan on using the funding for community-oriented policing, education efforts, forensic equipment, and a public safety coordinator.

GPD has taken other measures to help combat gun violence like presenting other plans to reduce shooting and hosting gun buyback events.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

