Galen College of Nursing starts admissions for new Gainesville campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nursing college is opening a new campus in North Central Florida to help address the statewide shortage of healthcare workers.

Galen College of Nursing has started admissions for its new campus in Gainesville.

It will be located on Southwest 24th Avenue.

This facility is one of two planned to be opened in Florida, with the other location being Sarasota.

