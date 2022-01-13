Advertisement

Gator football team lands transfer RB from Louisiana

Addition should benefit a running back corps that loses two players to the NFL Draft
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson (4) runs during an NCAA college football game...
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson (4) runs during an NCAA college football game against Georgia State in Lafayette, La., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football team has received a transfer running back. And like many of Billy Napier’s new staff hires, this player comes to Gainesville from Lafayette, Louisiana, where Napier led the Ragin’ Cajuns for the last four years.

Montrell Johnson announced on social media on Thursday that Florida would be his new school. Johnson was voted Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year after rushing for 838 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Johnson, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 210 pounds, showed an intriguing blend of power and speed at Louisiana, including a 99-yard touchdown run against Arkansas State.

Johnson’s addition should benefit a running back corps that loses Malik Davis and Dameon Pierce to the NFL Draft. Johnson joins Trevor Etienne as incoming running backs, while Nay’Quan Wright, Demarkcus Bowman, and Lorenzo Lingard are among those expected to return.

