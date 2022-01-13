Advertisement

Gators drop to 0-3 in SEC play with 64-58 loss to LSU

Colin Castleton led the Gators with 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks
LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson (5) defends against Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24)...
LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson (5) defends against Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first since since the 1981-82 season, the Florida men’s basketball team has lost its first three SEC games. The Gators’ massive rally from down 14 points in the first half fell just short in Wednesday’s 64-58 loss to No. 12 LSU, sending the Gators to 9-6 overall.

Florida also trailed, 46-33 with 16:33 left in regulation, but got back into the game with a 10-0 run over the next 2:54. Colin Castleton led the Gators with 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks, but Florida shot just 36.4 percent as a team and sank only 11 of 22 at the foul line.

LSU, which played with starting point guard Xavier Pinson, was led by 20 from Darius Days and 15 by Eric Gaines. The Tigers’ (15-1) only loss this season has come to No. 4 Auburn.

Florida goes for its first SEC win on Saturday at South Carolina (10-5 overall, 1-2 SEC).

