The Lake City Garden Club is hosting an event to honor a long-time Lake City resident for Arbor Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A reception is being held in Lake City to honor one of its residents for Arbor Day.

Carlton Jones is a long-time resident of Lake City.

TRENDING STORY: Womens’ rights activists protest proposed abortion bill at Florida Capitol

He is the current president of the Florida Forestry Association and spent his career caring for Florida’s forestry.

The Lake City Garden Club is hosting the event at the clubhouse on Lake Isabella from 11 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.