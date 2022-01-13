A Marion County man was arrested after leading deputies for more than 20 minutes on a chase on his dirt bike

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Marion County was arrested after leading deputies on a dirt bike chase.

Deputies spotted 19-year-old Te’ijon Watson riding his dirt bike on Silver Road in Silver Springs Shores.

When deputies tried pulling him over, they say he drove off and led deputies on a more than 20-minute chase.

TRENDING STORY: College students have the chance to apply to four different scholarships

He was tracked down by Air-1 and arrested.

He’s charged with fleeing and eluding and has bonded out of the jail.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.