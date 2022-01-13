Advertisement

A Marion County man was arrested after leading deputies for more than 20 minutes on a chase on his dirt bike

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:55 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Marion County was arrested after leading deputies on a dirt bike chase.

Deputies spotted 19-year-old Te’ijon Watson riding his dirt bike on Silver Road in Silver Springs Shores.

When deputies tried pulling him over, they say he drove off and led deputies on a more than 20-minute chase.

He was tracked down by Air-1 and arrested.

He’s charged with fleeing and eluding and has bonded out of the jail.

