New details suggest Lake City man who caught on fire in Daytona threatened law enforcement

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - New details about the man from Lake city who caught on fire in front of the Daytona Police Department headquarters suggest the man threatened law enforcement.

The 55-year-old man previously made threats to blow up a police department and a federal building.

Officers say the man pulled into the parking lot of the police department headquarters in a van that was on fire.

He died in the fire.

Police are not releasing his name at this time.

