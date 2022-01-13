Advertisement

New details suggest Lake City man who caught on fire in Daytona threatened law enforcement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - New details about the man from Lake city who caught on fire in front of the Daytona Police Department headquarters suggest the man threatened law enforcement.

The 55-year-old man previously made threats to blow up a police department and a federal building.

RELATED STORY: Lake City man dies in vehicle fire inside DBPD parking lot

Officers say the man pulled into the parking lot of the police department headquarters in a van that was on fire.

He died in the fire.

Police are not releasing his name at this time.

