Non-profit food bank holds food distribution in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some people struggling to make ends meet stopped by a Gainesville food distribution today.

Officials with Farm Share hosted the event at Project Youthbuild, where people could pick up produce from local farms.

Farmshare is one of the state’s largest non-profit food banks.

Farmers donated produce that would otherwise be thrown away, so families can put it to good use.

“I think it’s a good thing for the rest of the community because there are a lot of people that are homeless, doesn’t have food and stuff and this is a great help to them I would say,” said one man who attended the event with his dog Spot Jr.

People who attended the distribution said these events truly make a difference.

The next one will be on February 25th at Halcyon Dive Systems in High Springs.

It’ll start at 10 am and will run until supplies last.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.