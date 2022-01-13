Advertisement

Non-profit food bank holds food distribution in Gainesville

Non-profit food bank holds food distribution in Gainesville
Non-profit food bank holds food distribution in Gainesville(wcjb)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some people struggling to make ends meet stopped by a Gainesville food distribution today.

Officials with Farm Share hosted the event at Project Youthbuild, where people could pick up produce from local farms.

Farmshare is one of the state’s largest non-profit food banks.

Farmers donated produce that would otherwise be thrown away, so families can put it to good use.

“I think it’s a good thing for the rest of the community because there are a lot of people that are homeless, doesn’t have food and stuff and this is a great help to them I would say,” said one man who attended the event with his dog Spot Jr.

People who attended the distribution said these events truly make a difference.

The next one will be on February 25th at Halcyon Dive Systems in High Springs.

It’ll start at 10 am and will run until supplies last.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting