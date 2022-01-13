Ocala Health is searching for a new Chief Operating Officer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Health is looking for a new Chief Operating Officer.

The current COO Ryan DeWeese is taking on the role of Chief Executive Officer at a medical center in Virginia.

He will be leaving early next month.

A spokesperson for Ocala Health confirms to TV20 they are now searching for a new COO.

