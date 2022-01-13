Paul Graves Williams will appear in court for a felony forensics hearing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing his wife and daughter has a felony forensics hearing.

Paul Graves Williams brutally murdered Leslie and Paige Williams in 2018.

After a circuit judge found him incompetent to stand trial last year, he was sent to Treasure Coast Forensic Treatment Center.

He will be appearing in court at 9 a.m.

