Paul Graves Williams will appear in court for a felony forensics hearing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing his wife and daughter has a felony forensics hearing.

Paul Graves Williams brutally murdered Leslie and Paige Williams in 2018.

After a circuit judge found him incompetent to stand trial last year, he was sent to Treasure Coast Forensic Treatment Center.

He will be appearing in court at 9 a.m.

