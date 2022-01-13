Advertisement

State representatives push for legalizing recreational marijuana

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - State Representative Spencer Roach tried to limit THC in medical marijuana last year.

“I think it’s accurate to describe that bill as prohibitionist in nature.”

This year Roach has teamed with Democrat Andrew Learned, who last year co-sponsored a legalization bill.

“I want to try to be the guy who’s effective and gets things done.”

Now, The two would make medical marijuana more consumer friendly by testing it, requiring more training for recommending doctors, and lengthening the time a patient’s card is valid. But when it comes to legalization?

“I am practical in the sense I know that bill isn’t going anywhere.”

But that isn’t stopping House and Senate members from pushing recreational marijuana.

“Is arresting people for this largely victimless activity helping anybody?”

The 157-page bill would also expunge marijuana convictions and grant clemency to low-level offenders.

“Let’s also see this as a source of revenue to cover so many of the expenses we have in our state where every person benefits.”

“Legalizing marijuana is almost certain to be an issue in the Governor’s race. Ron DeSantis has told us twice he’s opposed to it, but all three Democrats running against him are for it.”

We asked Representative Hinson how she would deal with the Governor’s opposition.

“I’m going to pray about that one.”

And the earliest voters could take the matter into their own hands is 2024, and if successful, it would likely take two to three more years before the first bud was sold.

