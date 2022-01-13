Advertisement

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Two men crash into family SUV during street race

By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are behind bars for killing another driver while they were street racing down State Road 200 in Ocala.

The crash happened in Oct. 12, 2021.

Ocala police finally arrested the two men that killed 56-year-old Muniz Shrouf.

Surveillance video shows 52-year-old Mauricio Medina and 30-year-old Joshua Jones racing down a six lane street.

That’s when they collided with the Shrouf family’s red Hyundai SUV.

“Any time you’re in some type of competition, or try to show another vehicle you can go faster than that vehicle, it’s considered a race. One witness even said that one car cut in front of the other car,” OPD Traffic Homicide Investigator, William Joedicke said.

The speed racers were going in excess of 95 miles an hour, in the 45 mile an hour zone.

Muniz later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police said there were no signs of impairment in any of the drivers.

Medina and Jones are charged with vehicular homicide, racing on a highway, and reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

Latest News

Sheriff Clovis Watson discusses new goals and policies at ASO
Sheriff Clovis Watson discusses new goals and policies at ASO
Gainesville commissioners
Gainesville commissioners approve $600K to GPD for crime mitigation
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Two men crash into family SUV during street race
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Two men crash into family SUV during street race
Gainesville commissioners
Gainesville commissioners approve $600K to GPD for crime mitigation