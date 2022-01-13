SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Two men crash into family SUV during street race

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are behind bars for killing another driver while they were street racing down State Road 200 in Ocala.

The crash happened in Oct. 12, 2021.

Ocala police finally arrested the two men that killed 56-year-old Muniz Shrouf.

Surveillance video shows 52-year-old Mauricio Medina and 30-year-old Joshua Jones racing down a six lane street.

That’s when they collided with the Shrouf family’s red Hyundai SUV.

“Any time you’re in some type of competition, or try to show another vehicle you can go faster than that vehicle, it’s considered a race. One witness even said that one car cut in front of the other car,” OPD Traffic Homicide Investigator, William Joedicke said.

The speed racers were going in excess of 95 miles an hour, in the 45 mile an hour zone.

Muniz later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police said there were no signs of impairment in any of the drivers.

Medina and Jones are charged with vehicular homicide, racing on a highway, and reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.