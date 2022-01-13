Three UF Health medical labs are temporarily closed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some UF Health outpatient services are closed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in North Central Florida.

Three UF Health medical labs are temporarily closed including the Oaks, Rocky Point, and Tower Hill.

UF Health small animal hospital is limiting admissions.

Only animals in critical need of hospitalization and those from the Gainesville area are being accepted at this time.

Staff anticipates the restrictions being in place through the rest of this month.

