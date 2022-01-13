UF Health leaders report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations; expect plateau in case numbers soon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Patients in the ICU with COVID-19 increased at UF Health Shands but experts expect cases to plateau soon.

From four to now 40, the hospital is treating more ICU patients.143 patients total are hospitalized with COVID-19 which includes 14 pediatric cases and 21 cases of people testing negative but still recovering from coronavirus side effects.

“Our numbers are still been going up but not nearly at the same rate of increase as they were before which is also a good sign for us,” said UF Health Shands Chief Operation Officer, Traci d’Auguste. “So I think, I’m not sure we’ve hit our plateau yet but it has certainly slowed.”

RELATED STORY: UF Health Shands reports rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations while ICU patients remain low

The majority of patients with COVID-19 at hospital are unvaccinated. In a week’s time, 60% of the once 60 COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated. Now, 70% of the 143 patients the hospital is treating haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine. d’Auguste expects the rise in cases to slow soon based on trends in South Florida.

“Nationally, internationally with omicron that’s what we’ve seen is that the initial surge is quite steep and fast and then it tops out and comes down fairly rapidly,” added d’Auguste. “So I’m hopeful, you know, maybe in the next two weeks that we’ll be hopefully with the worst of this behind us.”

Of the 14 pediatric cases at the hospital, three minors are in the ICU.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.