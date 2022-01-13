Advertisement

UPDATE: New information released about Lake City man who burned to death in parking lot of Daytona Beach Police Department

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAYTONA, Fla. (WCJB) - Daytona police still aren’t releasing the name of the 55-year-old man who burned to death in the Daytona Beach Police Department parking lot, but new details have been released.

 They say his van was on fire when he pulled into the parking lot of the DBPD headquarters.

 The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. yesterday morning.

 The man was engulfed in flames when he ran out of the van, collapsed, and died.

 Investigators say it wasn’t an explosion, but a flash fire.

Officials think it was intentional and a container of a suspicious liquid was found in the vehicle.

 The man had previously been baker acted three times prior to the incident.

 Police say he had also threatened to blow up an FBI building in Jacksonville.

