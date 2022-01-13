Advertisement

WATCH: Florida police officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida police officer saved a dolphin that was caught in a fishing net last month, and the dramatic rescue was all caught on camera.

According to Miami-Dade police, Officer Nelson Silva with the Marine Patrol Unit received a call of a dolphin in distress Dec. 10.

Silva located the young dolphin trapped in a fishing net and was able to free the animal safely by using a knife to cut through the net.

“It’s OK, I got you, buddy,” Silva can be heard saying in the video.

The police department released the body camera footage Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden meets with senators, but Sinema blunts voting bill’s chances
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges