The Alachua County Courthouse will be renamed after the late Judge Stephen Mickle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The late Judge Stephen Mickle is being honored by having his name on an Alachua County building.

Friday, January 14th at noon, the Alachua County Courthouse will be renamed after the judge.

The event will be at the main entrance of the courthouse, and the officials ask people to wear masks and social distance.

Mickle broke many barriers in Alachua County, being the first black man to practice law and serve as a judge in the county since reconstruction.

