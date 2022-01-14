ASO arrests suspect involved in shooting that left Gainesville teen hospitalized
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspected gunman that sent a teenager to the hospital.
17-year-old Jaylon Wilson is behind bars after deputies say he shot multiple bullets into a unit at the Harbor Cove Apartment Complex on December 27.
A teenage victim was shot and taken to the hospital.
Deputies are asking the state attorneys office to charge Wilson as an adult.
