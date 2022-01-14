ASO arrests suspect involved in shooting that left Gainesville teen hospitalized

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspected gunman that sent a teenager to the hospital.

17-year-old Jaylon Wilson is behind bars after deputies say he shot multiple bullets into a unit at the Harbor Cove Apartment Complex on December 27.

A teenage victim was shot and taken to the hospital.

Deputies are asking the state attorneys office to charge Wilson as an adult.

