ASO arrests suspect involved in shooting that left Gainesville teen hospitalized

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspected gunman that sent a teenager to the hospital.

17-year-old Jaylon Wilson is behind bars after deputies say he shot multiple bullets into a unit at the Harbor Cove Apartment Complex on December 27.

A teenage victim was shot and taken to the hospital.

Deputies are asking the state attorneys office to charge Wilson as an adult.

TRENDING STORY: Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Residents react to GCRA housing assistance programs in historic communities
Mobile home fire leaves Alachua County family homeless
Galen College of Nursing announces a new campus in Gainesville to help stop the nursing shortage
