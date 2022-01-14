Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at Fort White pharmacy
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery at a Fort White pharmacy.
The incident occurred at 4 p.m. Thursday in a North Florida pharmacy. The robber had a handgun and wore gloves, a mask, navy blue pants, a dark-colored jacket, and a camouflage hat.
The suspect was also seen driving a silver or blue Hyundai Sonata. This is the second robbery at the business in recent months.
The last incident happened on August 2; the previous robber was driving a white pickup truck.
Detectives think it could be the same man.
