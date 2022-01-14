Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at Fort White pharmacy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery at a Fort White pharmacy.

The incident occurred at 4 p.m. Thursday in a North Florida pharmacy. The robber had a handgun and wore gloves, a mask, navy blue pants, a dark-colored jacket, and a camouflage hat.

The suspect was also seen driving a silver or blue Hyundai Sonata. This is the second robbery at the business in recent months.

The last incident happened on August 2; the previous robber was driving a white pickup truck.

Detectives think it could be the same man.

