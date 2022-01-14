Advertisement

Dixie County remembers Deputy Chad Reed in 12th anniversary of his death

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - It is a somber day for the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, as Friday marks 12 years since Deputy Chad Reed was shot and killed in the line of duty.

In 2012, Reed was confronted by John Kalisz at a gas station in Cross City.

Kalisz opened fire and killed Reed. Kalisz died in prison in 2015.

RELATED STORY: Taylor County Commission votes to name firestation in honor of Chad Reed

