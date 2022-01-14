Dixie County remembers Deputy Chad Reed in 12th anniversary of his death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - It is a somber day for the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, as Friday marks 12 years since Deputy Chad Reed was shot and killed in the line of duty.

In 2012, Reed was confronted by John Kalisz at a gas station in Cross City.

Kalisz opened fire and killed Reed. Kalisz died in prison in 2015.

RELATED STORY: Taylor County Commission votes to name firestation in honor of Chad Reed

