Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones appoints Assistant Chief Lonnie Scott as city’s chief of police

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones is appointing Assistant Chief Lonnie Scott as acting chief of police on Monday.

Gainesville police officials made the announcement on Friday.

Chief jones is serving as the chief operating officer for the city of Gainesville following the elimination of three assistant city managers.

Their positions were consolidated into one COO position.

