A Gainesville woman was arrested after forging documents in her dead ex-boyfriend’s name and stealing his property

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars for forging documents in her dead ex-boyfriend’s name and stealing his property.

58-year-old Joanne Butler is charged with numerous counts of fraud and grand theft auto.

Gainesville Police officers say she signed fake power of attorney documents and claimed her ex-boyfriend signed the property over to her.

Investigators say she also stole three cars from the auto shop he used to run and tried selling them for cash.

She’s being held on a $200,000 bond.

