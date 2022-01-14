Advertisement

Galen College of Nursing announces a new campus in Gainesville to help stop the nursing shortage

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Galen College of Nursing and HCA Florida Healthcare both announced two new additional campuses with one being in Gainesville. The campus is located where the old Infinite Energy buildings used to be on SW 24th Ave.

Audria Denker the Executive VP of Nursing said this is to help stop the nursing shortage.

“We definitely want to do our part in combatting that in so by providing nursing programs in a lot of different communities will help ease that nursing shortage.”

The building is designed with advanced classrooms and clinical technology space. They’re offering three program options including the one-year practical nursing degree, a two-year register nurse associate degree and a three-year bachelors of science in nursing program.

Denker said a lot of nurses have retired or left the profession during the pandemic.

“There are thousands and thousands and thousands of vacancies in healthcare for registered nurses and license practical nurses. at the rate that people are retiring or leaving the profession the new graduates aren’t keeping up.”

The college is already starting admission for its upcoming term beginning March 31.

