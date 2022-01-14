Gator women beat Auburn 68-63, lose Briggs to transfer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team won its second straight game to even its SEC record at 2-2, holding off Auburn, 68-63 on Thursday evening at the O’Connell Center. The Gators improve to 12-5 overall entering Sunday’s matchup at Alabama.

Against the Tigers, the Gators enjoyed a seven point halftime lead, 37-30 but needed to rally to overcome a 63-60 deficit with 2:04 to play.

Kiki Smith went to work, hitting a lay-up to cut the deficit to one with 1:04 remaining. Smith then gave the Gators the lead on a pair of free throws at the :34 mark. Smith scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half, while Alberte Rimdal and Nina Rickards each added 14. Florida made all eight of its free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to make up for 3-for-14 shooting from the field.

Auburn’s Aicha Coulibaly led all scorers with 24 points, but fouled out on a technical foul that was whistled with 2:47 left.

After the game, Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley confirmed that injured star guard Lavender Briggs is no longer with the team and will seek a transfer. Briggs was averaging 12.5 points per game for the Gators but is out for the season with a stress reaction in her shin.

