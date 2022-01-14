Hoggetowne Medieval Faire gets ready to open kingdom gates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Those walking through the royal gates at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire will be entering a new but familiar realm.

After 30 years at the Alachua County Fairgrounds and a virtual event last year the faire returns to Gainesville Saturday.

Located four miles west of I-75 on Archer this new kingdom is larger and more open. That’s according to knight David Riker who said guests can step back in time to enjoy history.

“Especially to see a joust well it something in books or on tv or films but to hear the crash and smell the horses and fair it a full sensory exposure,” said Riker.

Magicians, knights, acrobats and of course the King and Queen of Hoggetowne will join together for the three weekend-long faire.

