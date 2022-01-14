Hoggetowne Medieval Faire gets ready to open kingdom gates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Those walking through the royal gates at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire will be entering a new but familiar realm.
After 30 years at the Alachua County Fairgrounds and a virtual event last year the faire returns to Gainesville Saturday.
Located four miles west of I-75 on Archer this new kingdom is larger and more open. That’s according to knight David Riker who said guests can step back in time to enjoy history.
“Especially to see a joust well it something in books or on tv or films but to hear the crash and smell the horses and fair it a full sensory exposure,” said Riker.
Magicians, knights, acrobats and of course the King and Queen of Hoggetowne will join together for the three weekend-long faire.
