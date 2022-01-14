Advertisement

Hoggetowne Medieval Faire gets ready to open kingdom gates

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Those walking through the royal gates at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire will be entering a new but familiar realm.

After 30 years at the Alachua County Fairgrounds and a virtual event last year the faire returns to Gainesville Saturday.

Located four miles west of I-75 on Archer this new kingdom is larger and more open. That’s according to knight David Riker who said guests can step back in time to enjoy history.

“Especially to see a joust well it something in books or on tv or films but to hear the crash and smell the horses and fair it a full sensory exposure,” said Riker.

Magicians, knights, acrobats and of course the King and Queen of Hoggetowne will join together for the three weekend-long faire.

For more information on tickets and hours CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
forging arrest
A Gainesville woman was arrested after forging documents in her dead ex-boyfriend’s name and stealing his property
mcso chase
A man in Marion County was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, and not having a drivers license
judge mickle
The Alachua County Courthouse will be renamed after the late Judge Stephen Mickle