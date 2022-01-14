Advertisement

Injunction hearing against University of Florida concludes

By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Professor Sharon Austin along with five other faculty members have filed suit against the University of Florida fighting for their voices to be heard.

They said current UF policy blocks them from testifying against the state.

Back in Oct., three professors including Austin filed suit after they were blocked from testifying against Florida’s new election laws.

At the time, University officials said it was a conflict of interest -- they have since changed the policy.

Friday afternoon, was the last day of an injunction hearing against the university.

“This is a very important case. It has important implications for our professors, for our students, for our entire campus community and campuses all over the nation so I’m really hoping that we will be able to win this case,” Austin said.

No decision was made, but Austin said they expect a verdict within the next 10 days.

We reached out to UF Communications officials. They said, they don’t have anything further to add.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

