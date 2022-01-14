Advertisement

Levy County sex offender charged with sexually battering minor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County man already facing sex crime charges is now accused of sexual battery.

Deputies say that 29-year-old Adam Hillis is now being charged with sexually battering a child less than 12 years old near Inglis.

Hillis was arrested in January for committing sex crimes against another child.

Deputies report that Hillis battered the victim while they were supposed to be at church.

TRENDING STORY:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

Latest News

Gainesville commissioners approve funds for arts programs as a way to reduce gun violence in...
Gainesville commissioners approve funds for arts programs as a way to reduce gun violence in community
‘We were really in need of laptop computers’: Capital City Bank donations help NCFL non-profits
‘We were really in need of laptop computers’: Capital City Bank donations help NCFL non-profits
‘We were really in need of laptop computers’: Capital City Bank donations help NCFL non-profits
‘We were really in need of laptop computers’: Capital City Bank donations help NCFL non-profits
Dixie County remembers Deputy Chad Reed in 12th anniversary of his death
Dixie County remembers Deputy Chad Reed in 12th anniversary of his death