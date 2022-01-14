Levy County sex offender charged with sexually battering minor

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County man already facing sex crime charges is now accused of sexual battery.

Deputies say that 29-year-old Adam Hillis is now being charged with sexually battering a child less than 12 years old near Inglis.

Hillis was arrested in January for committing sex crimes against another child.

Deputies report that Hillis battered the victim while they were supposed to be at church.

TRENDING STORY:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.