Advertisement

A man in Marion County was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, and not having a drivers license

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused car thief couldn’t get away from Marion County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies say they got a report a Dodge Journey was stolen from the Marion Oaks area on Tuesday.

Wednesday Night, deputies say they spotted the vehicle and the man who stole it, John Herring.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville commissioners approve $600K to GPD for crime mitigation

When they tried stopping him, Herring drove off and led deputies on a chase.

After the pit maneuver, he was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, and not having a drivers license.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

Latest News

forging arrest
A Gainesville woman was arrested after forging documents in her dead ex-boyfriend’s name and stealing his property
judge mickle
The Alachua County Courthouse will be renamed after the late Judge Stephen Mickle
Residents react to GCRA housing assistance programs in historic communities
Residents react to GCRA housing assistance programs in historic communities
Residents react to GCRA housing assistance programs in historic communities
Residents react to GCRA housing assistance programs in historic communities