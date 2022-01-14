A man in Marion County was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, and not having a drivers license

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused car thief couldn’t get away from Marion County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies say they got a report a Dodge Journey was stolen from the Marion Oaks area on Tuesday.

Wednesday Night, deputies say they spotted the vehicle and the man who stole it, John Herring.

When they tried stopping him, Herring drove off and led deputies on a chase.

After the pit maneuver, he was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, and not having a drivers license.

