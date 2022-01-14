Mobile home fire leaves Alachua County family homeless

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A mobile home fire in Alachua County left a family without a home on Friday.

Crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue and the Lacrosse Fire Department responded to the fire near Northwest 199th Avenue and Northwest County Road 239 at around 1:30 p.m.

They say heavy flames were coming out of the back of the house. No people were hurt, but two pets died in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

