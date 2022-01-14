Ocala police arrests identity thief who tried stealing $13,000 from bank account

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An identity thief is behind bars in Marion County.

Ocala police say he tried to steal more than $13,000 from someone else’s bank account.

27-year-old Tasheem Eubanks went to the victim’s bank and gave the teller a fraudulent form of ID. He also knew the victim’s social security number.

The bank called the police. Eubanks tried to run when an officer confronted him, but the chase lasted less than half a minute thanks to an off-duty Marion County deputy who happened to be nearby.

He was arrested on multiple fraud and forgery charges plus resisting arrest.

