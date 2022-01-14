Officials are investigating a fire that damaged an Alachua County school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire Rescue Crews have extinguished the fire at an Alachua County school. They were able to contain the fire in just one room.

The fire started at the Sidney Lanier Center around 3:58 p.m.

Officials say they believe the fire started in a computer lab, and they could see the fire through the roof.

Most of the damage was contained to that one room. They also had to cut a hole in the roof to get to the fire.

With this being an old building there were some challenges for firefighters.

“They held that fire to that one room we did get some smoke damage that extended beyond that the way they did that was by ventilating the roof around that area and that allows all the smoke and the heat go straight up versus out,” said Chief Joseph Hillhouse.

Friday is a teacher workday, so no students were at the school.

No injuries were reported.

The fire inspector is investigating the cause of the fire.

