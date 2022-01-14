‘We were really in need of laptop computers’: Capital City Bank donations help NCFL non-profits

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People at the Child Advocacy Center and other non profits across North Central Florida received thousands in donations from the Capital City Bank Group Foundation. They say the donations have helped them in their mission of improving the lives of families and children in our area.

The Child Advocacy Center(CAC) helps child abuse victims and throughout the pandemic they’ve had to adjust to offer more virtual therapy sessions.

So, they used a more than $4,000 donation from the Capital City Bank to get five more computers for employees.

“We were really in need of laptop computers…So we had to do our sessions with clients through the computer and if we didn’t have a computer or a staff member who couldn’t come in because they were quarantined,” CEO Sherry Kitchens said. “It kept us able to continue having our sessions without interruptions to our children and families that we serve.”

The bank also donated $1,500 to Partnership for Strong Families that went to their community scholarship program.

It helps residents in Dixie, Gilchrist and Levy counties continue education and gain employment that requires extra equipment or testing expenses.

