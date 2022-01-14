Advertisement

Woman sues Walmart over the pants delivery drivers must wear

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is facing a possible class-action lawsuit over the pants that complete its uniforms.

Diana Webb of Alabama alleges the retailer requires fleet drivers to wear company-approved uniforms, but the pants are “impossible to wear” for women.

Webb claims the company only provides men’s pants and will only clean those pants for free.

While she notes Walmart does allow women to wear female uniforms, she alleges female workers must foot the bill for buying and cleaning them.

The lawsuit calls this policy “blatant sex discrimination” and calls for the judge to order Walmart to reimburse the women their uniform costs plus damages.

In a reported statement, a Walmart spokesperson said it does not require any employee to wear company-provided pants, and the retailer is reviewing uniform options for male and female drivers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

Latest News

A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
Waukesha parade suspect to stand trial for murder
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
US official: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing 6-year-old boy from Tennessee found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire at school
Shawnte Hardin is facing multiple charges related to providing funeral services without a...
Dozens of cremated remains found inside Ohio church