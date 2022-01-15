17 Gainesville Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a house fire in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No injuries have been reported after an early morning house fire in Gainesville.

At 6:00 Saturday morning, a total of 17 Gainesville Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the home on Northwest Fifth Avenue.

Thanks to fire alarms in the home, all occupants were able to escape uninjured.

The blaze was so bad that even three neighbors have been displaced.

GFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

