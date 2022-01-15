Advertisement

17 Gainesville Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a house fire in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No injuries have been reported after an early morning house fire in Gainesville.

At 6:00 Saturday morning, a total of 17 Gainesville Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the home on Northwest Fifth Avenue.

TRENDING STORY: Proposed legislation could change the make up of Fort White

Thanks to fire alarms in the home, all occupants were able to escape uninjured.

The blaze was so bad that even three neighbors have been displaced.

GFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

Latest News

Foster parents are needed throughout NCFL
Foster parents are needed throughout NCFL
A fire damages the computer lab at the Sidney Lanier Center
A fire damages the computer lab at the Sidney Lanier Center
The Partnership For Strong Families is looking for people who want to be foster parents.
Foster parents are needed throughout NCFL
Gainesville Fire Rescue were able to put the fire out quickly.
A fire damages the computer lab at the Sidney Lanier Center