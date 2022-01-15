A fire damages the computer lab at the Sidney Lanier Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 3:49pm Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called out to a fire at the Sidney Lanier Center on NW 16th Ave.

People saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of one of the buildings. Firefighters cut a whole in the roof to stop the spread of the fire. This contained most of the damage to the computer lab where the ceiling was destroyed.

Joseph Hillhouse the deputy fire chief said there were some difficulties for firefighters.

“Had some challenges with the school it being a teacher work day there weren’t a lot of people around. That means they had to overcome a couple of gates just to get inside. With large facilities like this we have to locate the specific building and then the specific room.”

Firefighters said because the building is old, putting out the fire was more complex. No injuries reported, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

