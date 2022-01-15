Advertisement

Fire erupts near chemical plant; residents told to stay away

A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky has spread to multiple buildings in the complex, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told residents in a video posted Friday night on Facebook to stay away from the area and keep their windows closed.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says much of the building where the fire originated has collapsed within itself.

He also says one firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital, but is doing well. There were no initial reports of loss of life. The fire chief says the building was vacant when the fire broke out.

