Foster parents are needed throughout NCFL

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Foster parents are needed across North Central Florida with some kids not having a home to go to. The Partnership For Strong Families is looking for people who want to be foster parents or are looking for children to adopt.

Right now there are 10 kids in Dixie County and 23 in Union County that are looking for a place to call home. The agency is having problems finding foster parents in those counties. Jacob Clore the community engagement specialist explains the reasons why the agency is looking for more foster parents.

“We have a need because when we don’t have enough foster families for children who are removed from care we ultimately might have to move them out of their home county. Which can add more drama to an already difficult situation for a child.”

If you’re interested in being a foster parent and looking to adopt a child click the link below.

Partnership For Strong Families

