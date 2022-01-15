H.S. hoops roundup: GHS ends Eastside hex, Interlachen routs Oak Hall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The GHS boys basketball team collected its first win over city rival Eastside since February of 2018 on Friday, defeating the Rams at home, 45-36. Theo Stephens led the Hurricanes with 14 points while Seth Childers added 11. The win snaps Eastside’s seven-game winning streak in the head-to-head series.

GHS improves to 11-7 overall and takes on P.K. Yonge on Wednesday. The Rams continue to struggle at 3-10 overall and next visit St. Francis on Thursday.

Also in Gainesville, Interlachen took down Oak Hall, 65-31 to reach 14-5 overall. Der’Tavius Mack delivered 21 points for the Rams, while Justin Herring poured in 11.

Interlachen returns to the floor next Thursday at home versus Keystone Heights. Oak Hall (7-4) visits Lafayette on Tuesday.

