MCPS hosting hiring event in hopes of hiring bus drivers

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Administrators with Marion County Public Schools are trying to pick up some bus drivers in a second hiring event.

The district is sending buses to five locations to sign up residents to become bus drivers. Locations include the College of Central Florida, Liberty Middle School, Madison Street Academy, Marion Oaks Community Center, and North Marion High School.

“Bus blitz 2″ is set for Tuesday, January 25th from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

Starting pay is fifteen dollars and sixty-five cents an hour.

Anyone twenty-one or older with a clean driving record is eligible.

The district pays candidates while they are training.

