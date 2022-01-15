Napier notebook: UF coach addresses hires, UGA, & Emory Jones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Since being hired seven weeks ago, Billy Napier has had the blinders on. A lot of work lies ahead for the new leader of the Florida Gators football program.

Napier addressed the media on Friday for the first time since early signing day. He has spent the early weeks of his tenure snagging some top flight recruits, like IMG Academy safety Kamari Wilson, and building an army of assistant coaches and support staff. Savannah Bailey is Napier’s latest hire, joining the staff as senior director of player relations and GatorMade.

Napier believes that to conquer, one must also divide.

“There’s nobody who’s just sitting around eating popcorn watching the game,” said Napier. “We have things for them to do, and the key here is for them to understand what their role is. They do their job, they understand the impact they can have on the player and the impact they have on our team.”

Florida is coming off a 6-7 season, and for the first time since 1998, the national championship resides at a rival SEC east school. It begs the question about what the level of determination will be required to knock Georgia off the pedestal.

“I’m a little more concerned about what’s going on inside our house, instead of wondering about what the neighbors are doing,” said Napier. “And I just think that’s where we’re at, we have our own grass to mow. “Vision without action is a dream, so it’s important we translate this vision we have into simple, every day action.”

Napier also confirmed that quarterback Emory Jones remains with the program, enrolled in classes, and participating in team meetings. Jones previously told ESPN that he would seek a transfer after the season was over. Jones passed for 19 touchdowns but threw 13 interceptions as a redshirt junior. He was also the team’s leading rusher.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.