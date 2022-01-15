New study allows UF Health researchers to customize treatments for children with cancer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers at UF have found a way to customize treatments for children dealing with leukemia.

In a study published in the journal of clinical oncology, researchers figured out how to make sure each child dealing with cancer gets the appropriate amount of chemotherapy based on the score assigned to each patient based on their genetic make-up. They then were able to determine who would respond best to chemotherapy.

Researchers tailored new treatments for those who scored poorly to improve their chances of beating cancer.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.