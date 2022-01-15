Advertisement

Proposed legislation could change the make up of Fort White

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State Representative, Chuck Brannan, filed House Bill 1043 which could bring changes and updates to the town of Fort White.

In 2014, town attorney, Fred Koberlein, recognized the Fort White town charter has not been updated since 1957.

Residents attempted to to update the charter through a special election, but the election results were not properly reported by the state.

“The voters of the town, on 4 different occasions have tried to update their charter. Unfortunately, on those four prior occasions, the votes and paperwork were not properly recorded in Tallahassee” said Koberlein.

House Bill 1043 will bring the town’s charter up to date and make changes to the election and voting process.

“The voters have tried to update their 1957 charter and it’s comprised in this one local bill that state representative Chuck Brannan has introduced” said Koberlein.

The 2022 legislative session began this week and goes through March.

Representative, Chuck Brannan, says a local bill will be the easiest way for the charter to be updated.

“It was presented to us in a unanimous manner from the town council. Everybody is supportive of it. It gets their charter in compliance. And this is the most feasible, quickest, economical, easy way to do it” said Brannan.

Town attorney, Fred Koberlein, hopes the bill will be passed in the spring.

It would go into effect immediately.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

Latest News

Florida foster care agencies seek an increase of $40 million to combat high caseworker stress...
Florida foster care agencies seek an increase of $40 million to combat high caseworker stress and turnover
Florida foster care agencies seek an increase of $40 million to combat high caseworker stress...
Florida Foster Care Funds
Proposed legislation could change the make up of Fort White
Proposed legislation could change the make up of Fort White
Cloth, surgical or N95? There are many kinds of masks to choose from but, this semester,...
Injunction hearing against University of Florida concludes