UF men’s basketball team breaks out of slump, beats South Carolina, 71-63

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators, who entered Saturday’s play 0-3 in the SEC and ranked 12th out of the league’s 14 teams in field goal percentage, turned into a bunch of marksmen against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Florida prevailed, 71-63, hitting a season-high 55 percent from the field to reach 10-6 overall, 1-3 in conference play. The Gamecocks drop to 10-6 overall, and are also 1-3 in the SEC.

Freshman Kowacie Reeves made his second straight start and scored a career-high 14 points, while Colin Castleton added 10 points and tied his career-high with 8 blocked shots. Phlandrous Fleming matched Reeves for the team scoring lead with 14.

Florida demonstrated excellent floor balance, had assists on 17 of its 27 field goals, and led for all but 17 seconds of the game. And at the other end of the floor, Florida held South Carolina to 34.7 percent shooting.

Florida returns home to play two home games next week, versus Mississippi State on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) and against Vanderbilt on Saturday (1 p.m.).

